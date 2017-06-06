One Dead, One In Custody After Deadly Lowndes Shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A person of interest is in custody after a deadly shooting in southeastern Lowndes County.

Deputies were called to a neighborhood in the Pirate’s Cove area about 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Lowndes County Chief Deputy Marc Miley tells WCBI that a one person was killed in the shooting and a person of interest was in custody.

He could not release any additional information in the ongoing investigation.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed he was en route to the scene.

WCBI has a crew on the scene and will have more information on this story as it becomes available.