One Dead In Tuesday Tupelo Wreck

TUPELO (WCBI) – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 45 North just beyond the Barnes Crossing road exit. Tupelo Police say a south bound Chevrolet Uplander mini van crossed the median and hit a north bound small multi passenger Ford van head on.

The Ford had a driver and 3 passengers inside. One of those passengers died from the injuries. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green will release that name after family is notified. The driver of the mini van is in serious condition at North Mississippi Medical Center. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.