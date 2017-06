TUPELO (WCBI) – A Lee County man is dead following a Monday evening motorcycle crash in Tupelo.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says 37 year old Monty Kelly died from injuries suffered when he wrecked his bike on Old Saltillo Road just after 5:00 PM. Kelly was living in Mooreville but is believed to originally be from Arkansas. Green says Kelly died around 4:30 Tuesday morning at the North Mississippi Medical Center. The cause of the crash is under investigation