TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A person died Monday night after a car crash in Tishomingo County.

Lee County coroner Carolyn Green says the victim was taken to NMMC and died around 7:30 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash involved more than one car on Highway 366 near Golden.

WCBI is not releasing the person’s name until tomorrow morning when family members know what happened.