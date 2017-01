TUPELO (WCBI) – One person is recovering after an early morning shooting in Tupelo.

It all started around 12:30 Sunday morning in the parking lot behind the Sax and Jazz Club near Crosstown. The early investigation shows the suspect was standing near the back of the club when he began randomly firing a gun. One person was hit and was treated for non-life threatening injuries at NMMC. TPD Detectives are following leads but no arrests have been made at this time.