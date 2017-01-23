One Released, One On The Run After Columbus Manhunt

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search continues for a man Columbus police want to question, while another has been released from handcuffs.

A K9 search team combed the woods of east Columbus late Monday morning, near Columbus High School.

An unidentified man was found by officers but was later released from custody.

CPD says there were two separate calls about two suspicious men in the area of Warpath Road and Hemlock Street. There was a report one man could be armed.

Officers never spotted a weapon when they tried to approach the men before the suspects ran from police.

“The chase into the woods was just simply, started because when police pulled up they wanted to question them and see what they knew or if they’d seen somebody. But when you take off running from the police like that, they’re gonna chase you and put forth every effort to try and find you,” said Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon.

Investigators believe the second person may have got into a car to escape the area.

Columbus High was put on lockdown during the active search.