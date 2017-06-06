One More Wet Day On Tap.

TODAY: One more day with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s, with a couple of spots possibly staying in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy, with the chance of showers and storms around 50%.

WED/THU: High pressure sets up shop across the area for the middle of the week, drying things out a bit and lowering our dewpoints. Lots of sunshine and comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: A warming trend begins on Friday with highs in the mid 80s, and highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 both Saturday and Sunday. Flow becomes generally southerly over the weekend, increasing dewpoints, so heat index values will likely be in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will stay dry, but rain chances return to start the work week next week.

