Overturned Tanker Shuts Down I-22 In Union County

MYRTLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An overturned 18-wheeler has shut down I-22, near Myrtle.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says the tanker is still leaking.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality says the tanker was carrying 50% hydrogen peroxide, which is highly flammable.

Trimac Transportation owns the truck, according to MDEQ.

Emergency responders are trying to determine who much of the hydrogen peroxide leaked from the 4,500 gallon tanker.

Edwards expects the busy Interstate to be shut down most of the day.

Drivers are being rerouted through Myrtle and Glenfield.

The driver of the big rig was not injured.

WCBI will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.