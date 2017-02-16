Oxford Businessman Takes Over Top Role On TVA Board

GATLINBURG, Tenn.(WCBI) Longtime Oxford businessman and former mayor Richard Howorth is the new chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors.

The utility board picked Howorth to take over the chairmanship Thursday morning. Howorth joined the TVA board in 2011 and started his second term in 2015. Outgoing Chair Lynn Evans gives up her post on May 18th. “Richard has served TVA and the Tennessee Valley honorably for many years,” Evans said. “Our board will be seeing up to five new members in the next year, and Richard’s selection will help ensure continuity as new board members get acclimated to their policy role and learn more about the mission and work of TVA.”