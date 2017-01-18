Oxford Crime Spree Lands Three Men And A Juvenile In Jail

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men and a juvenile land themselves behind bars after a crime spree in Oxford.

18-year-old Willie Shaw, 19-year-old Lorenzo Shaw, 20-year-old Jamaris Robertson, and a juvenile, all from Oxford, are facing felony charges.

On January 14th, Oxford Police officers were sent to check on an alarm at Sam’s Cell Phone on Jackson Avenue. When they got there, they saw the back door had been forced open and one of the windows looked like it had been shot out with a pellet gun.

Surveillance footage from the business showed two black males entering and stealing a hover board.

Later that morning, police discovered that three more businesses had their windows shot out with pellet guns.

One of those businesses was New York Fashion. About $3,000 dollars worth of jewelry had been stolen from the store.

While investigating the burglary of New York Fashion, officers found a car that had the windows shot out. That vehicle had been burglarized, too.

Officers searched the area and found Willie and Lorenzo Shaw, Robertson, and the juvenile. The four of them had the stolen hoverboard and the jewelry on them at the time.

All four suspects were charged with two counts of commercial burglary, one count of auto burglary, and one count of felony malicious mischief.

The three adults, Willie and Lorenzo Shaw and Robertson, were given a bond of $45,000 dollars.