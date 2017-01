OXFORD (WCBI) – An Oxford man is heading from City Hall to the city jail.

Oxford Police say 51 year old Marvin Bell was in City Hall in late December when he stole a purse from an office. Bell is accused of immediately hitting local stores and racking up over $1,000 in fraudulent charges on the stolen card. He now faces Felony Credit Card Fraud charges along with a petit larceny charge for taking the purse.