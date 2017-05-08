Oxford Men Charged With Felony Malicous Mischief

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Oxford men are arrested for damaging a parked vehicle.

25-year-old Walter Gantt and 22-year-old Brett Stewart were arrested by Oxford Police and are charged with felony malicious mischief.

On May 3, a report was filed with the Oxford Police Department about a vehicle being damaged while parked at the skate park, with those damages estimated to be over $2,600.00. Glass was broken out of the vehicle, and a door handle and molding were pulled off of one of the doors.

The victim told police that Gantt and Stewart damaged his vehicle and signed charges. Both men were arrested Friday and both were given a bond of $2,500.00.

GANTT

STEWART

Share:

Related News

51 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump’s travel ban goes before federal appeals court
Read More»
51 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Texas stokes immigration debate with ‘sanctuary cities’ ban
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Sunrise Guest 5/8/17 – Catfish Roundup
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup