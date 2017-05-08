Oxford Men Charged With Felony Malicous Mischief

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Oxford men are arrested for damaging a parked vehicle.

25-year-old Walter Gantt and 22-year-old Brett Stewart were arrested by Oxford Police and are charged with felony malicious mischief.

On May 3, a report was filed with the Oxford Police Department about a vehicle being damaged while parked at the skate park, with those damages estimated to be over $2,600.00. Glass was broken out of the vehicle, and a door handle and molding were pulled off of one of the doors.

The victim told police that Gantt and Stewart damaged his vehicle and signed charges. Both men were arrested Friday and both were given a bond of $2,500.00.