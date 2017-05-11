Oxford Police Investigate Home Invasion

OXFORD (OXFORD) – Oxford Police are looking for suspects in a Wednesday afternoon home invasion.

Police were called to the Oxford Square apartments after a resident said two men came to the door and knocked. When the victim opened the door, the pair forced their way inside and ordered everybody to gather in the living room where they stole cash, phones, computers and other items. The suspects, described as two slender black males one wearing an orange Houston Astros baseball jersey and the other wearing a blue basketball jersey then fled towards the Hathorn Road area. Anybody who might have seen anytbhing around 4:0 Wednesday afternoon is asked to call Oxford Police at 232-2400.