Oxford Police Make Burglary Arrests

OXFORD (WCBI) – Oxford Police have jailed 3 people in connection with two separate burglary investigations.

The first case comes after a breakup goes bad.

33 year old Ryan Wilkerson is charged with burglary after his ex girlfriend accused him of taking more than 500 dollars in goods from her house. Bond is set at $2,500

Detectives were able to solve the second case when the suspects returned to the scene of the crime.

19 year old Thurman Brooks of Charlotte, North Carolina and 20 year old John Dossett are accused of taking items from a South 16th Street home. The residents say both men had tried to break in the night before as well. Bond for both is set at $5,000