CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

William Stevenson, 60, died at the scene on Walker Sanders Road about 7:30 PM.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says Stevenson was walking down the road when he was struck.

The accident remains under investigation and the driver is being interviewed.

Stevenson’s body will be sent for an autopsy.