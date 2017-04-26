Pickens Co. Man Accused Of Unemployment Fraud

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WCBI) – Eight Alabamians are prosecuted for unemployment fraud, including a Pickens County man.

Torrice Little of Carrollton pleaded guilty this month.

He was sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation.

The Alabama Department of Labor’s Benefit Control Section says Little received more than 15 thousand dollars in fraudulently obtained benefits.

Little must also pay court costs and restitution.

If you suspect anyone of unemployment compensation fraud call the Alabama Department of Labor at 1-800-392-8019.

