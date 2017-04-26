Pickens County, AL Man Charged With Unemployment Fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Press Release) – Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that the Department has successfully prosecuted several Alabamians for unemployment compensation fraud.

The following individuals were charged with a misdemeanor violation of the Alabama Unemployment Compensation Law by making false statements in claims for benefits:

Torrice Little, of Carrollton, was tried in Pickens County District Court on April 6, 2017. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Little received a total of $15,010 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Little pled guilty and was sentenced to six months in jail, which was suspended for two years and placed on two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Marshall McDaniel, of Eutaw, was tried in Pickens County District Court on March 8, 2017. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that McDaniel received a total of $1,878 in benefits to which he was not entitled. McDaniel pled guilty and was sentenced to six months in jail, which was suspended for two years and placed on two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Calvin Gilbert, of Sycamore, was tried in Talladega County District Court on March 22, 2017. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Gilbert received a total of $2,577 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Gilbert pled guilty and was sentenced to seven days in jail, which was suspended for seven days pending restitution, and placed on unsupervised probation for six months. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Willard Perkins, of Alpine, was tried in Talladega County District Court on April 7, 2017. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Perkins received a total of $3,038 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Perkins pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which was suspended for 30 days. He was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally. The following individuals were charged with Theft of Property, First Degree:

Pamela Hicks, of Mobile, was tried in Mobile County Circuit Court on February 9, 2017. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Hicks received a total of $4,270 in benefits to which she was not entitled. Hicks pled guilty to Theft of Property 3 rd Degree and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years pending restitution, and one year of unsupervised probation. She was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee of $25, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally, currently amounting to $2,063.

Nakia A. Lee, of Childersburg, was tried in Talladega County District Court on April 4, 2017. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Lee received a total of $1,855 in benefits to which she was not entitled. Lee pled guilty to Theft of Property 3rd Degree and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Kelvin Orr, of Lincoln, was tried in Talladega County District Court on April 4, 2017. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Orr received a total of $2,749 in benefits to which he was not entitled. Orr pled guilty to Theft of Property 3rd Degree and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Denella J. Wills, of Talladega, was tried in Talladega County District Court on April 4, 2017. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Wills received a total of $3,180 in benefits to which she was not entitled. Wills pled guilty to Theft of Property 3rd Degree and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

“Unemployment compensation benefits can serve as a lifeline to those who truly need them,” said Washington. “However, we want to send a message to those who would knowingly defraud the system in order to obtain benefits they aren’t entitled to: This is a crime and you will be prosecuted.” “Our investigators are continuously working with local District Attorney Offices in order to identify and prosecute those individuals who are committing these crimes.

I would also like to remind employers that their timely reporting of new hires is one of the best tools we have to prevent unemployment fraud.” Suspected unemployment compensation fraud may be reported to the Alabama Department of Labor by calling 1-800-392-8019.

Employers may find more information regarding reporting new hires at http://www.labor.alabama.gov/nh.