Pickens County, AL Man Indicted On 7 Child Sex Crimes

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Aliceville, Alabama man is indicted on seven child sex crimes over the internet and in person.

Patrick Chaney, 48, is charged with sexual abuse, rape, and sodomy with an alleged victim between the age of 12 and 16.

He was also on indicted on charges of allowing a child to engage in the production of obscene matter, electronic solicitation of a child, facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act, and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

Chaney was arrested Tuesday.

He remains in the Pickens County jail on a $215,000 bond.