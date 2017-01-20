Pittsboro Man Found Guilty Of Murder

Frankie Jones

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man is found guilty of murder late Friday evening.

It took jurors several hours to convict Frankie Jones.

The trial started earlier this week.

He was originally charged back on July 24, 2015.

Billy Covington’s body was found about two weeks earlier on County Road 308.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says Covington was shot multiple times after an argument.

The fight first started inside a vehicle but the two men got out and starting fighting again.

Jones was also found guilty of a felon in possession of a weapon charge.

He was sentenced to life without parole.

