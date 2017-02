AMORY (WCBI) – An Amory woman will spend a decade in jail for the 2014 killing of her husband,

23 year old Brianna Beeks Morgan admitted she stabbed her husband Anthony to death during a fight back in October 2014. The two argued at their Moore Manor Apartment before she struck the fatal blows. Brianna at the time said she used the knife in self defense. District Attorney John Weddle says she received the 10 year sentence after agreeing to a manslaughter plea