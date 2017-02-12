Police Chase Leads To Arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police have one suspect in custody and are searching for two more after a traffic stop turns into a car chase.

It was around 10:15 Sunday morning when a patrol officer attempted to stop a Mitsubishi SUV on McCullough Boulevard for a traffic offense.

The driver did not stop and instead fled west on Endville Road.

The SUV ran into a field in the area of Endville Road and Cochran Road in Pontotoc County.

The driver and another suspect fled on foot.

A third occupant stayed in the car and was detained.

Police are trying to find identities of the two suspects and expect to have more information Monday.

