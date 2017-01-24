Police: Jack’s Employees Were Fired For Giving Away Food

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – There’s new information Tuesday in the Columbus Police Department investigation into the food tampering case at Jack’s in Columbus.

Bond is set for the former restaurant employee accused of putting blood on a customer’s burger. Sky Samuel is facing a $5,000 bond after turning herself in Monday. The 18 year old is facing a felony charge.

The Columbus PD says Tuesday that two workers involved in this case were fired for giving away free food.

This backs up Jack’s claim that it fired two people for reasons unrelated to these food tampering allegations. That would point to Samuel and the daughter of Tabatha Hollins, the woman who made the accusations on WCBI.

Hollins says her daughter was fired for trying to report allegedly seeing Samuel contaminate food. This information goes against those claims.

A Jack’s spokesman says they don’t give specifics on personnel matters, adding “while we are eager to bring this investigation to a close, Jack’s reserves the right to take additional legal action as deemed necessary.”

Police launched an investigation Friday, Jan. 13.