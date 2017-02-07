Police: Naked man steals taxi, drives through posh park

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a naked man stole a taxi and recklessly drove through a crowded park in a posh section of Philadelphia.

Police say the man attacked a woman who was getting out of a cab Monday afternoon. The driver of the taxi says he then got out to help the woman, and that’s when the man undressed and stole his cab.

Police say the suspect drove through Rittenhouse Square, hit three parked cars and crashed into a curb before being apprehended.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. The woman who was attacked is expected to be OK. No one else was hurt.

