COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Columbus police say Wednesday that a man held a woman against her will Saturday.

They say a 38-year-old woman claims Stacey L. Manigo, 27, held her at knife point and forced her to drive him to the intersection of 18th Street North and 9th Avenue North on New Year’s Eve.

A judge set bond at $75,000 Tuesday for the Columbus man.