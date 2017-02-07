Porch Post Lands In Clay County Driver’s Windshield

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County driver is escapes serious injury after a porch post went through his windshield.

Witnesses tell WCBI it appears the driver had a medical episode before leaving Highway 50 west, just before 3 PM.

The car went off the road, hit a wooden support post on a home, went airborne through the yard and came to a stop in the edge of the woods.

A post went through the windshield and in between the two front passenger seats.

State troopers are investigating the crash.

The unidentified driver did complain of some leg pain.