Porch Post Lands In Clay County Driver’s Windshield

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County driver is escapes serious injury after a porch post went through his windshield.
Witnesses tell WCBI it appears the driver had a medical episode before leaving Highway 50 west, just before 3 PM.
The car went off the road, hit a wooden support post on a home, went airborne through the yard and came to a stop in the edge of the woods.
A post went through the windshield and in between the two front passenger seats.
State troopers are investigating the crash.
The unidentified driver did complain of some leg pain.