Porch Post Lands In Clay County Driver’s Windshield

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County driver is escapes serious injury after a porch post went through his windshield.

Witnesses tell WCBI it appears the driver had a medical episode before leaving Highway 50 west, just before 3 PM.

The car went off the road, hit a wooden support post on a home, went airborne through the yard and came to a stop in the edge of the woods.

A post went through the windshield and in between the two front passenger seats.

State troopers are investigating the crash.

The unidentified driver did complain of some leg pain.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Police face complaints about ‘third-shift terror squad’
Read More»
3 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
The Latest: Justices ask why states can’t sue over ban
Read More»
3 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Federal judges express skepticism about Trump travel ban
Read More»
﻿
More News»