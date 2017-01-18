Video: The Possibility Of A Lottery Coming To Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-During Tuesday night’s State of the State speech, Governor Phil Bryant spoke on the topic of potentially bringing the lottery to the state.

Huge Powerball Jackpots usually have Mississippians cross state lines, looking for a winning ticket, just ask Patti Johnson.

“When we are traveling if we go to Louisiana or Missouri or wherever they have a lottery ticket we stop and buy one,” the Columbus resident said.

Johnson said the convenience of not having to travel out of state, is one reason she’d support a lottery in Mississippi.

“A lottery ticket is like a bottle of water, you know, it is not that expensive,” said Johnson.

“I think it is ludicrous and ridiculous that we don’t have one,” said Columbus resident John Murphy, who’s in favor of having a lottery in the state.

“I feel like if they can guarantee that the money is going to go for things like the roads, education, and helping this state get off the bottom I’m for it,” said Columbus resident Katherine Gray.

Governor Bryant said he’s open to the idea, however, he didn’t give specifics about how the money should be used.

“When we see traffic crowded on the Mississippi River bridge taking revenue to our neighboring state, it may be time to face a new reality,” said Governor Bryant.

“I think it’s really down to what are they trying to achieve by having a state lottery in Mississippi,” said Dr. Daniel Parisian, associate professor at Mississippi State.

Dr. Parisian said there are pros and cons that come with the game of chance, known as a lottery.

“By having a lottery there is definitely the possibility of increasing revenues but again with every decision that you make there’s costs, so you have administration costs with your lottery,” said Dr. Parisian.

Even with benefits, the chance at a jackpot goes against what some believe.

“I’m not for the lottery,” said Columbus resident Tina Washington. “I don’t gamble and I’m not for it.”

“I’m kind of in the middle,” Columbus resident Michael Smith explained. “I look at it as a moral thing and I just…..if it is not morally correct then I would just not be for it.”

Arkansas is the state closest to Mississippi in population and demographics. Last year they received $80 million from its lottery.

Governor Bryant said that kind of data demands attention.