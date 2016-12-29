Prentiss Charges Man For Having Pot In The Jail

BOONEVILLE (WCBI) – A simple seatbelt violation ends with a felony charge against a Baldwyn man. Prentiss County deputies stopped 24 year old Odarous Shaw on the traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies discovered Shaw did not have a valid license and carried him to jail. Officers were processing Shaw when they found drugs on him leading to a felony charge of possession of contraband inside a correctional facility. Shaw faces a $10,000 bond.