Prentiss County Jail Escapees

Boonville, Miss.(PCSO/WCBI) In the early morning hours of Thursday June 1st, three inmates escaped from the Prentiss County Jail. David Joe Glasco 38 of Ashland charged with Sexual Battery, Mark Anthony Lindsey 53 of Booneville charged with Burglary and John Michael Brown 40 of Rienzi Charged with Possession of Stolen Property. Glasco is described as a white male 5-feet-9-inches tall weighing 200-pounds with a tattoo of the number 13 on his throat. Brown is a White Male 5-feet-10-inches tall weighing 165-pounds and Lindsey is a White Male 6-feet tall weighing 165-pounds. The three should be considered dangerous. We believe they may be traveling in a 2006 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a Prentiss County license plate number PX2 860 that has been reported stolen from a County Road 1251 address. We have notified the U.S. Marshal Service who is assisting with the incident. Anyone having any knowledge of the three escapees are encouraged to call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office at 662-728-2002. More information will be given as the investigation progresses.