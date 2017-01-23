Prentiss County Law Enforcement Ask For Public’s Help In Search For Missing Man

PRENTISS CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County man has been missing for four months, and police need your help finding him.

A missing persons report was filed Sunday with the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department. A family member reported 51-year-old William George Yarber missing.

Yarber is a six-foot-tall white male, weighs about 180 pounds, has partially grey hair and blue eyes.

Yarber has been known to be in and out of local jails, but he’s always stayed in contact with his mother. She hasn’t heard from him in the last four months.

If you know where Yarber is, you’re asked to contact the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement.

 

 

 

 

