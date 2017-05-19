Prentiss County Makes Burglary Arrests

PRENTISS COUNTY (WCBI) – One was taking items and another was receiving them but both are jailed in separate cases.

Prentiss County deputies have charged 40 year old John Brown with receiving stolen property after they found him with a camper stolen from Tishomingo County and a dirt bike taken from Alcorn County.

The second case involves the burglary of a County Road 3101 home where several items were taken. 33 year old Stevie Pace, who lives on the same road is charged with burglary. Some of the stolen goods have been recovered. Pace is also being looked at by other agencies for burglaries in their counties.