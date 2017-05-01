Prison Time For TryingTo Steal From Elderly Woman

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSON— Attorney General Jim Hood announced today that a Tishomingo county woman pled guilty and was sentenced on one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Scharla Huff, 39, of Tishomingo, Mississippi, was arrested on March 6, 2017, following an investigation by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit with assistance from the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department. Huff was indicted by a Tishomingo county grand jury on one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person for participating in a scheme to steal and cash checks belonging to a vulnerable person.

Huff recently pled guilty in Tishomingo Circuit Court before Circuit Judge Paul S. Funderburk. She was sentenced to 10 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years suspended leaving five years to serve, followed by five years of post-release supervision. She was also ordered to pay full restitution to the victim, as well as $100 to the Mississippi Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund and $500 in fines.

“Financial predators often target our most vulnerable people; we appreciate the work and cooperation of everyone involved in this investigation and prosecution,” Attorney General Hood said.

The investigation was led by Joe Sanderson, investigator, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and it was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Mark Ward.