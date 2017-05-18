Prisoner Escapes Tishomingo County Jail

TISHOMINGO CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A man has escaped from the Tishomingo County Jail, and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.

24-year-old Dustin Jordoun McCoy of Iuka escaped custody early Thursday morning during a routine jail check. McCoy has been in prison since February of this year on drug charges and various misdemeanors.

Tishomingo law enforcement would like the public to know that McCoy does not pose a threat to the community.

McCoy is described as a white male, 5’10”, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He weighs about 155 pounds, and has a tattoo on his left forearm.

If you think you’ve seen McCoy, or you know where he is, contact law enforcement.