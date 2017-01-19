Public Input On MSU Police Performance Sought

MSU RELEASE

Miss. State University – A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will arrive February 13, 2017 to examine all aspects of the Mississippi State University Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Chief Vance Rice announced today.

Verification by the team that MSU Police continues to meet the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain re-accreditation – a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session February 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. The session will be conducted in Fowlkes Auditorium in the Colvard Student Union. If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would like to provide comments to the assessment team, he/she may do so by telephone. The public may call 662-325-5503 on February 14, 2017 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available for view at MSU Police Department. Contact person: Kenneth Rogers, Accreditation Manager. Persons wishing to offer written comments about the MSU Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155 or email calea@calea.org