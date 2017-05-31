Pursuit On Mitchell Road Leads To Two Arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (TPD PRESS RELEASE) – On Wednesday May 31, 2017 at approximately 10:45 am Tupelo Police Department officers were patrolling the Green Tee Road area after receiving notice of shots fired call just outside Tupelo City limits. The suspect vehicle was a Green Chevy Tahoe.

A TPD patrol officer noticed a Green Chevy Tahoe driving recklessly in the area of Willie Moore Road and Mitchell Road. The Tahoe fled when the officer attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle pursuit continued east on Mitchell Road until the driver lost control and crashed coming to a stop at 2944 South Green (South Park Manor Apartments).

The passenger was detained at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Tahoe fled on foot but was apprehended quickly by a TPD officer.

Preliminary investigation of the crashed vehicle revealed a handgun and narcotics paraphernalia.

There were no serious injuries reported in this incident.

Preliminary charges on the driver will include Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Felony Evading as well as assorted misdemeanor traffic charges.

The passenger is initially charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The case remains under investigation.