Quiet Friday, Weekend Storms Possible

TONIGHT: Showers will go away after midnight but expect clouds and damp conditions all night long. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Extensive morning cloud cover should give way to a few peaks of the sun as the day goes on. Unseasonably warm highs in the low to mid 70s look to continue along with a southerly breeze between 5 and 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: There is a threat for some gusty and hail producing storms in the region. Our latest take on the situation is that the greatest risk for this kind of activity will stay south of I-20; however, it bears watching for all locations south of US 82. Lows will be in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Any early day storms should fade away by late morning. This will set the stage for a rather quiet and mild afternoon with highs in the 70s. Don’t completely let down your guard because the atmosphere is going to be primed for additional storms by the evening hours… assuming they can develop. If storms do fire then more hail & wind concerns may come our way. Tornado potential with this setup remains in doubt. Suffice to say there are many variables that need to become more clear before anything can be determined. Stay tuned!

SUNDAY: Additional showers & storms are likely on Sunday. With a cold pocket of air aloft there is the potential for a little bit of hail with any stronger storm cell that can pop up. Highs should fall back into the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks fairly tame overall with a mix of 50s and 60s for daytime highs. Sharply colder air (more like winter) may return by Thursday or Friday.

Follow @wcbiweather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram