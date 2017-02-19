Quite a Warm Week Ahead, Rain Expected Tuesday

MONDAY: Mainly high level clouds will be passing through the region, while temperatures climb quickly into the 70s before lunchtime. Daytime highs expected to be above average for February in the upper 70s. Skies turning mostly cloudy by the evening, overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Some moderate rainfall will develop across the region Tuesday afternoon. Nothing too far fetched. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies return to partly cloudy as upper-level ridging continues across the Deep South. Highs in the mid 70s, lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies prevail across the region. Daytime highs in the upper 70s, some places could crack the 80° mark. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Another slight chance of rain on Friday. Mainly brief showers. Highs in the mid 70s, lows in the upper 50s.

Stay up to date on weather in YOUR neighborhood by following @WCBIWEATHER on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram!