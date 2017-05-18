Rain Chances Continue Into The Weekend

TONIGHT: Showers will fade away during the evening. Look for a partly cloudy and humid night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Passing showers and t-showers are likely with the chance of rain around 30%. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Highs should be in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Additional showers and storms will roam the region. The rain chance is 40%. Steamy highs in the upper 80s continue.

SUNDAY: More widespread showers and storms are likely as a cold front pushes into the area. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible Monday but we’ll have a better opportunity for rain and storms on Tuesday. If we’re lucky the unsettled weather will scoot out of the region by Wednesday afternoon.

