Rain Chances Continue.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Better rain chances exist in the Golden Triangle region and points south. Chance of rain about 30%.

TOMORROW: A few scattered showers and storms again possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

THURSDAY: More showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40%.

FRIDAY: High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms again are possible. Chance of rain about 50%.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the weekend. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50-60%.