Rain Chances Returning

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies are expected with mild overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southerly breezes between 5 and 15 mph will continue.

THURSDAY: Warm highs in the mid to upper 80s are likely under a partly cloudy sky. There is a 30% chance of a passing shower or storm during the heating of the day.

FRIDAY: Steamy upper 80s to around 90° continue. A few scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon but the rain chance is just 20%.

SATURDAY: Look for highs in the upper 80s. Additional scattered showers and storms are possible again during the afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: More widespread showers and storms are a good bet with an incoming cold front and the rain chance goes up accordingly. Cooler highs in the upper 70s to low 80s return.

NEXT WEEK: We’re going to keep low end rain chances going each day but the forecast models are all over the place at the moment. Stay tuned for updates. Highs should generally be in the low 80s.