Rain Making a Comeback. Warmth Remains.

TONIGHT: Winds out of the southeast at 7-12 mph. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Warm again. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Slight chance of a shower after lunch.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Rain chances increase a bit as a cold front approaches from the west. Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. Best chance of rain after midnight. Lows n the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms continue, especially before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

REST OF WEEK: A few more waves of rain likely through the week, and rain will stick around for the weekend. Despite the more unsettled pattern, no major cooldowns are on the horizon.