Rain Returns To Round Out The Week.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. A few clouds possible after midnight. Some patchy fog developing after 11 PM. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Warm once again. Clouds increase throughout the day, with highs in the low to mid 70s again. A stray shower will be possible in the evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or two possible overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to round out the workweek. Highs in the mid to upper 50s each day and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Isolated to widely scattered showers each day, with rain chances sitting at about 30%.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain returns Sunday with scattered showers. Highs on Sunday in the mid to upper 60s.

LONG RANGE: Warmth looks to stick around for next week, with highs in the 60s and 70s Sunday-Tuesday. Tuesday also looks to be wet with more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

