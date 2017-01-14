Rain Returns, Warmth Sticks Around.

TONIGHT: Broken clouds overnight. Patchy dense fog developing overnight. Lows in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Fog in the morning will make for a more difficult commute, but the fog should dissipate by mid-morning. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Lows around the 50 degree mark.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. Slight chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. Better rain chances come overnight. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

REST OF WEEK: Better rain chances Tuesday-Friday as several waves of rain move through our area. Even the weekend will bring with it a chance for rain. The warmth isn’t going anywhere though, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the next 7 days.