Rain Returns To Wrap Up 2016.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight ahead of our next system will trap outgoing longwave radiation and keep our overnight lows in the upper 60s. Southerly flow will aid in bringing more moist and warm air in from the gulf overnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 MPH overnight.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south and southeast. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain about 30% in the afternoon and evening increasing to 40% at night.

WEDNESDAY: A few isolated showers and storms during the day, with more widespread showers and storms in the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Chance of rain about 30% during the day increasing to about 50% in the evening and overnight hours.

REST OF WEEK: Expect a bit of a cool-down Thursday into Saturday. It wont be cold, but our temperatures move closer to average for this time of year. New Years weekend looks to be fairly wet as more showers enter the picture, so if you are planning an outdoor party or headed to a fireworks show to ring in 2017, be aware the rain gear may be required.