Rain tonight, sunny end to the week

TUESDAY NIGHT: Numerous showers are expected along with a rumble or two of thunder. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start off the day with extensive cloud cover but the sky will become sunny as the day goes on. Look for highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds from the NW between 10 and 20 mph can be expected.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and cold conditions settle in. Lows will be in upper 20s to lower 30s. Yes, it’s still winter!

THURSDAY: Abundant sunshine is on tap along with highs near 60°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild will be the theme as we close out the work week. Highs should be in the mid to upper 60s. Things couldn’t be any better for the start of the baseball season in Starkville and Oxford.

WEEKEND: It now looks like some showers are possible Saturday but the rain chance is low at 20%. Highs stay in the 60s. Sunday should be brighter and warmer with highs in the 70s.

