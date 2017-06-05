More Rain Tuesday, Drier Starting Wednesday

TONIGHT: Lingering showers are possible. Humidity stays high with lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Passing showers and storms remain likely with the rain chance at 50%. Locally heavy downpours may occur with any shower or storm. Look for highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Canadian high pressure settles in and that means the return of mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Hallelujah! Highs should be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Mostly sunny weather will hold on but temperatures and humidity levels are going to gradually rise by the end of the weekend. Friday will feature highs in the mid 80s but we’ll be pushing 90 both Saturday and Sunday.

