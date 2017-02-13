Rain Tuesday Night, Late Week Sun

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear conditions can be expected during the evening but clouds will be on the increase late. Lows should be in the upper 30s.

VALENTINE’S DAY: A mostly cloudy day is in store but it appears our area will stay dry during the daylight hours. Highs look to be in the upper 50s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A fair amount of showers are likely as an area of low pressure moves on through the region. Plan on milder overnight lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Some showers are possible early in the day along with extensive cloud cover. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast to return by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: We’ll wake up to temperatures around 30° but quickly rise around 60° with abundant sunshine during the day.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild conditions will continue and that means another day in the mid 60s. The weather looks great for the college baseball home openers in Starkville and Oxford.

WEEKEND: Unseasonably mild air sticks around. Highs Saturday in may stay in the upper 60s due some extra cloud cover but the 70s should easily return on Sunday. Old Man Winter continues to be a no show.

