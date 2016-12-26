Rainy Pattern Rounds Out 2016

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Patchy dense fog developing in the morning in the south, clearing by late morning. A stray shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south and southeast. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain about 30% in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and storms develop on and near the front. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain about 40%, with better chances further North and West.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly dry through the day, with more widespread showers and storms in the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Chance of rain about 30% during the day increasing to about 50% in the evening and overnight hours.

REST OF WEEK: Expect a bit of a cool-down Thursday into Saturday. It wont be cold, but our temperatures move closer to average for this time of year. New Years weekend looks to be fairly wet as more showers enter the picture, so if you are planning an outdoor party or headed to a fireworks show to ring in 2017, be aware the rain gear may be required.