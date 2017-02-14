Rainy Valentines Evening

VALENTINE’S DAY: Clouds increase through the morning, becoming mostly cloudy by mid morning. An isolated shower possible before 4 PM, mainly along and west of I-55, but most spots stay dry through sundown. Chance of rain 20%. Highs in the low 60s.

VALENTINE’S NIGHT: Scattered showers early in the evening becoming widespread by 8 PM. An embedded thunderstorm is possible south of US-82. Rain totals between 0.5″-1.0″ with some locally higher amounts. Chance of rain near 100%. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler, with highs in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy, with showers becoming more isolated by sun-up. Rain ending completely by 9 AM. Chance of rain 40%. Clouds begin to clear some by late afternoon, and a mainly clear evening Wednesday with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

THURS-WEEKEND: A warming trend begins Thursday, with highs back in the 60s. Mainly sunny to round out the work week. Clouds increase on Saturday as a system moves through, but for now I’m leaving rain chances off the board, although a low end rain chance could be needed in future forecast updates. Highs reach 70 by Saturday, and low 70s for Sunday.