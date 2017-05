LOS ANGELES, CA. (WCBI) — It was a magical postseason run for the #12 Ole Miss Rebels, but the ride came to an end Friday, losing 1-0 to #5 UCLA.

The Bruins run came in the first inning on an RBI single.

Brittany Finney replaced Kaitlin Lee on the mound and pitched a gem, throwing a complete game, giving up only four hits and one run, and striking out five.

The Rebels struggled to capitalize with runners-in-scoring-position, going 0-15 in those situations.