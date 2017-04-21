Rebels Drop Series Opener to Missouri

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI/Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss baseball team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but it was Missouri that claimed a 9-3 win in the series opener Friday night at Swayze Field. The Rebels (23-15, 7-9 SEC) out-hit the Tigers (27-12, 8-8 SEC) 10-7; however, a complete game from last-minute starter Cole Bartlett (5-0) helped the visitors take game one of the conference set.

Junior right fielder Will Golsan went 3-for-4 with two runs to pace the Ole Miss bats, recording his team-leading 12th multi-hit game of the season. Colby Bortles added two singles as each of the first five batters in the lineup recorded at least one hit.

Ole Miss starting pitcher James McArthur (2-3) only allowed three hits and one walk, but two of those hits were home runs. He also left the game with a Tiger on base that ended up scoring, and his night ended with four runs surrendered through 6.0 innings.

Bartlett was a late addition to the lineup card as Missouri ace Tanner Houck was a scratch just minutes before the start of the contest. In the nine-inning performance, Bartlett gave up three runs (two earned) on 10 hits. He did not issue a walk and only struck out three, but the righty forced four double plays throughout the night to prevent any rallies by the Rebels.

At the plate for Missouri, Brett Bond hit a two-run homer on a night where he reached base four times. Connor Brumfield added a dinger and scored three runs as the team’s leadoff hitter. Brian Sharp knocked in a pair of Tigers and tallied two hits as well.

McArthur retired the side in the first, and the Rebels quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead with the help of three straight hits. Tate Blackman went opposite field for a single to start the game before he rolled into third on a perfectly executed hit-and-run by Golsan. With runners on the corners, Bortles singled to left to plate Blackman and keep the momentum going. An attempted double steal allowed another run to cross the dish.

In the top of the second, Bond hit a two-run homer to tie the game before Brumfield added a solo shot in the third to make it a 3-2 game in favor of Missouri. Despite the two home runs, McArthur settled down to retire the next 11 hitters and keep the Rebels within one run through six innings.

Missouri used a pair of walks and a single to double the margin in the seventh. One inning later, the Tigers took advantage of an Ole Miss error to score three runs and build their lead to 7-2. After two more Missouri runs in the ninth, the Rebels chalked up one in the ninth for the final 9-3 tally. Golsan smacked his third hit of the game before scoring on a Ryan Olenek single.

The Rebels will look to even the series tomorrow (April 22) at 4 p.m. from Swayze Field. Houck has been bumped back and is scheduled to start for Missouri, while Ole Miss will go with junior southpaw David Parkinson. The game can be seen on SECN+ and the Watch ESPN app as Richard Cross and David Dellucci provide the call.

